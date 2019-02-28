Three Louisville artists, all with a quiet manner yet beautiful sound, will be playing at Odeon this Friday night, March 1. So It Was aka Daniel Lobb is releasing his debut album with Daniel Martin Moore, Alexis Marsh, Dan Dorff Jr., and Brian Schreck backing him up. Daniel Martin Moore produced the new album. Julia Purcell of Maiden Radio is doing a solo project and releasing a new single called “Close Your Eyes” also produced by Moore. She and her band will be sharing the stage at Odeon as well. Each artist has released a new video for their projects. Enjoy!