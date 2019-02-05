In the 70’s Steve Earle was Guy Clark‘s guitarist & Clark was always his mentor, along with Townes Van Zandt. In 2009 Steve Earle paid tribute to the latter with Townes… now it’s Guy Clark’s turn to be honored with GUY. Set for release March 29th, sixteen Guy Clark tunes will be covered by Steve Earle & The Dukes, with help from the likes of Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Jeff Walker & Shawn Camp, just to name a few. Check out “L.A. Freeway”, performed by Steve Earle & The Dukes…