The new album by Strand Of Oaks (aka Timothy Showalter) has a lot of Louisville connections! Not only is he backed by My Morning Jacket members Carl Broemel, Patrick Hallahan, Bo Koster & Tom Blankenship, but it was produced by Kevin Ratterman at La La Land Studios. Eraserland drops March 22nd & here you can check out the video for what Showalter refers to as “the happiest song I’ve ever written”, the nostalgic “Ruby”…