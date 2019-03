Brace yourselves– 80’s rockabilly band Stray Cats are celebrating their 40th anniversary as a band this year and we’re getting the gift! Not only are Brian Setzer, Slim Jim Phantom and Lee Rocker hitting the road for a reunion tour, but they’re releasing a new album as well. And if this first single is any indication, we are in for a real treat! Check out “Cat Fight (Over a Dog Like Me)”…