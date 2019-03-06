To say that Scott McCaughey of The Minus 5 has made a miraculous comeback would not be an overstatement. In 2017 he suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed on one side and unable to recall the lyrics of any of the musical collaborations in which he participated. Flash forward to 2019 and not only has he recovered, he’s completed a new album called, appropriately enough, Stroke Manor, with the help of Peter Buck, Corin Tucker, and Jeff Tweedy, just to name a few. Check out the video for “Bleach Boys & Beach Girls”, which actually features scans of McCaughey’s brain!