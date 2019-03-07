Music magazine NME says Basement could be Britain’s next great rock band. High praise that’s well deserved. Proof is in the bands’ new, fourth full-length album Beside Myself. It’s a tour de force of straight up anthemic Anglo-American guitar driven rock & roll. The band got its start in 2009 playing melodic hardcore punk and emo heavily influenced by early 90s acts such as Sunny Day Real Estate and Nirvana. The title of their latest single, Be Here Now, is a bold move for any British-rooted guitar band as it’s copping the title track to an Oasis album.

Musically, they are perfectly suited for the rock arena. As fate would have it, they make their Louisville debut in the KFC YUM! Center arena, opening for Weezer and Pixies this Friday (3/8). WFPK is proud to be sponsoring the event. Here’s a taste of the new album with the track Be Here Now. This is Basement, The Opening Act!

