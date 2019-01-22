Founded in 2006, NYC post-punk indie rock band Bear Hands quickly made a name for themselves. They paid their dues by playing the city’s many bars and sweaty DIY venues, quickly achieving “buzz band” status. Front man/guitarist Dylan Rau, bassist Val Loper and drummer TJ Orscher bring their electro-pop sound to the Mercury Ballroom this Wednesday (1/23) and Thursday (1/24). They’ll be appearing with Walk The Moon. Check out their video for Back Seat Driver (Spirit Guide). The song was inspired by being in California and seeing a lot of kookery, quackery, aura readers, tarot card readers, and minor cult figures. This is Bear Hands, The Opening Act!

