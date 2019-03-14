Hailing from Athens, Georgia, their music runs the gamut from upbeat acoustic folk with a Southern swing, to powerfully atmospheric indie rock, Americana and jazz. Cicada Rhythm is a collaboration between guitarist and vocalist David Kirslis and bassist and vocalist Andrea DeMarcus, who met in 2011. Kirslis was a part-time teacher and blues fan when he met DeMarcus, who had studied classical music at Julliard. They found that they complemented each other musically, blending vocal harmonies with his rootsy influences playing off her classical training. Soon they began writing songs together, and became partners in music and in life, performing together as Cicada Rhythm.

You can catch their performance tonight (3/14) at Zanzabar appearing with Dead Horses. Here’s a taste of what you’ll hear with their tune America’s Open Roads. This is Cicada Rhythm, The Opening Act!

