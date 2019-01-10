Since their beginning in 2016, New Albany-based band Darlington Pairs has worked to create infectious, vintage-inspired psychedelic-indie “time-travel” rock that is catchy and engaging. The band is very much DIY, self-releasing their debut album Caravan in 2017, the title track getting plenty of airplay on WFPK, leading to their first Live Lunch appearance. Last year they released a new EP titled TWO Thumbs UP for Rock and Roll. You can catch the band in action this Saturday (1/12) appearing with Delafaye and Brooks Ritter at Odeon. Check out their track Caravan. This is Darlington Pairs, The Opening Act!

