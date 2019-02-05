They’ve been called the Los Lobos of Italy because of their ace multicultural musicianship. The band known as Don Antonio, fronted by multi-instrumentalist Antonio Garmantieri, has backed numerous American acts in Europe, including Alejandro Escovedo. Currently on their first ever tour of the US, they’re on the road opening for, and backing Alejandro. Gramantieri worked with Escovedo as a co-writing partner on Alejandro’s latest release, The Crossing. The album tells the story of Diego from Mexico and Salvo from Italy, two men who arrive in the United States to chase their American rock and roll dreams.

That story will be told this Thursday at Headliners as the Northern Italian band appears with Alejandro Escovedo. 91.9 WFPK is proud to be presenting this show. Here’s a taste of their self-titled debut album with the track Amorcantando. This is Don Antonio, The Opening Act!

