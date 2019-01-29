You might say that Hardcastle is a band of brothers. Siblings Graham and Miles Laderman have been playing music together since they could pick up an instrument. They met Val Hoyt, another lifelong musician in Atlanta, who soon became like another brother to them. After playing together around their hometown for about four years, the band members began their separate moves to Nashville. With the addition of their newest member and brother Noah Christian, the lineup was complete. Hardcastle began making a name for themselves regionally with touring, and building an impressive fan base on social media. Their sound is inspired by 80’s pop with shimmering instrumentals and infectious melodies. The band is currently on an extensive tour with The Band CAMINO. Catch them in action at Zanzabar this Friday (2/1). Check out their debut single I Never Knew. This is Hardcastle, The Opening Act!

Official Site Instagram Twitter Facebook