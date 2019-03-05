As L’Rain, the Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist artist Taja Cheek creates intimate experimental Neo-Soul. Blending her soaring soulful vocals with jazz chord progressions, and complex rhythm patterns, the result is a warm atmospheric R&B sound collage.
As an example, check out the song “Stay, Go (Go, Stay),” from her debut self-titled album. It captures her conflicting feelings about the death of a loved one. Make sure you don’t miss her set this Wednesday at Headliners opening for Deerhunter. WFPK’s Night Vision Radio proudly presents the show. This is L’Rain, The Opening Act!