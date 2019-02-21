The “Have No Fear” tattoo on her forearm tells the story. Lucie Silvas began her career in the U.K. in the early 2000s creating hits as a piano-playing singer-songwriter. Her sincere pop-rock tunes went on to sell millions of copies in Europe. She’s worked and toured with Elton John, Jamie Cullum, Macy Gray, and Jamiroquai. Then came her fearless leap of faith. Leaving England, she landed in Nashville to begin forging the next chapter in her career. Her pop foundation found its way into a new mix of ‘60s psychedelic folk, country and soul, drawing comparisons to Dusty Springfield and Adele. Her songs have been covered by Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire.

Having toured with Chris Stapleton, Kasey Musgraves and Tom Jones, she’s currently on the road with Anderson East’s Encore World Tour. WFPK is proud to present the show at the Mercury Ballroom this Sunday. For a taste of what you’ll hear, check out the tune Black Jeans from her latest album E.G.O. This is Lucie Silvas, The Opening Act!

