His solo music has been described as “raw and whimsical chamber folk”. Multi-instrumentalist, and barefoot-wanderer Stelth Ulvang is a rapid storyteller. Through tongue tied lyrics and fast paced raucous folk, he can pack a lot into a few songs. He first kicked off his musical travels co-­founding the band The Dovekins. And when he’s not off touring with The Lumineers, he ties his passion on guitar and piano into his own music. Performing live he’s joined by his partner Dorota Szuta, who adds violin and vocals. You can witness Stelth work his musical magic this Saturday (1/19) appearing with Laura Gibson at Odeon. This is Stelth Ulvang, The Opening Act!

