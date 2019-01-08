Citing bands like Fleet Foxes, Black Keys, Tame Impala and Young The Giant as influences, The Last Origin is a high energy, three piece indie rock band from Louisville. Although the trio had previous experience playing in orchestras and jazz groups, none of the members had been together in a rock band before. Formed a little over three years ago, vocalist, guitarist and keyboard player John Anderson, bassist Grant Howell and drummer Kenny Tayce have toured playing numerous gigs in addition to releasing two albums, the latest being All We Have Is Rock & Roll and Then We Die. You can catch the band in action this Friday (1/11) appearing with Quality Cable and Jeez Loueez at Zanzabar. From their latest record is the track 12:34. This is The Last Origin, The Opening Act!

