Theirs is a distinctive sound, blending influences from traditional country, surf music, and garage rock, bending it into something unique, tinged with a punk rock attitude. Toronto-based quartet The Sadies first exploded onto the North American scene 20 years ago. Along the journey to making their 10th and latest album Northern Passages, collaborations with the likes of Neko Case, Robyn Hitchcock, John Doe and Neil Young have helped push their own sound into new directions. Spending more time between albums allowed them to focus on their original songwriting. Many consider them one of the best bands in Canada. A great live band as well, you can catch them in action this Friday at Headliners appearing with Kurt Vile. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. Check out The Elements Song, one the standout tracks from their latest album. This is The Sadies, The Opening Act!

Official Site Instagram Facebook Twitter