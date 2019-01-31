They consider themselves a 4 piece orchestra…well, sort of. The Thumps are a quirky alternative rock group from New Albany. The lineup of Matt Griffey, Sam Inman, Michael Sauffer and Zoe Blackwell create music that’s difficult to categorize. Think off-beat rock and roll with no guitar, but crazy piano, accordion, bass, and drums. A fine example of what they’re sound is all about is their latest single, Khan.

You can catch them in action this Saturday, February 2, at Zanzabar appearing with Owoso, Phourist & the Photons. Check Out The Thumps, The Opening Act!

