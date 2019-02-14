6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

11am – Interview with Dan Tedesco who plays tonight at Zanzabar.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Sara Bareilles

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Love songs? Yes, we’ve got love songs, in the form of duets on this Valentine’s Day edition of the World Café. For those not feeling so sentimental about their romantic life, we’ll be sure to dust off a handful of anti-valentine’s day songs as well.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Story of Run-DMC’s Collaboration With Aerosmith, Opinions on Emily King

Jim and Greg talk with author Geoff Edgers about his 2019 book Walk This Way: Run-DMC, Aerosmith, and the Song that Changed American Music Forever. They discuss how Run-DMC’s 1986 collaboration with Aerosmith came about and its impact. Plus, a review of soulful singer-songwriter Emily King‘s latest album, Scenery.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.