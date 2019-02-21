6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, it’s Lucie Silvas who opens for Anderson East at Mercury Ballroom this Sunday, Feb. 24th.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Tommy James

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Gary Clark Jr. was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live last weekend (Feb 16th). But he’s OUR guest on the next World Cafe. We’ll hear live performances and Gary Clark Jr. tells stories about growing up in Austin, Texas where the mayor one proclaimed May 3rd as “Gary Clark Jr. Day,” but where Clark was also the target of racist comments.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Songs About Writers, Opinions on Bob Mould & Sneaks

This week, Jim and Greg explore literature’s influence on popular music and how famous scribes like Shakespeare, Oscar Wilde, Sylvia Plath, and more get name drops. They‘ll share some of their favorite songs about writers. They’ll also review the latest from rocker Bob Mould and techno-indie artist Sneaks.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.