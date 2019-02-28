6-9am – Otis Junior

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – Mel Fisher

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Lily and Madeleine who play tonight at Zanzabar!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Tenor saxophonist Kamasi Washington has collaborated with John Legend, Run the Jewels, Thundercat, Snoop Dogg and Kendrik Lamar. His latest record, Heaven and Earth is an epic double-album with a third album literally hidden inside the packaging. Kamasi Washington is our guest on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

The Story of Blues Label Alligator Records & Conversation with Buddy Guy

This week, Jim and Greg explore the history and legacy of the almost 50-year-old Chicago blues label, Alligator Records, with its founder Bruce Iglauer. They’ll talk to him about his new book Bitten By the Blues: The Alligator Records Story and discuss some of the landmark artists who came through, from Koko Taylor to Albert Collins. Jim and Greg will also revisit an interview they did with Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.