IT’S INTERNATIONAL CLASH DAY! IN THE SPIRIT OF “THE ONLY BAND THAT MATTERS”, WE’LL CELEBRATE ALL DAY LONG WITH MUSIC BY THE CLASH AND SPECIAL GUESTS FROM LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS WHO ARE MAKING A DIFFERENCE!

6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

8am – Mayor Greg Fischer‘s new initiative Lean Into Louisville

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature.

10am – Kish Cumi, Ph.D, Executive Director of Smoketown Wellness Center

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

1pm – Interview with Alejandro Escovedo to talk about his new album The Crossing and playing tonight at Headliners

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Jeannette Bahouth, Executive Director of Young Authors’ Greenhouse

4pm – Chris Hartman, Director of The Fairness Campaign

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

February 7th we’re celebrating the only band that matters – It’s International Clash Day! World Cafe is part of the global celebration of radio stations, record stores, and music lovers. We’ll spotlight the 40th anniversary of London Calling, play great Clash covers, plus tracks from and Big Audio Dynamite and Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Weird Instruments of Rock, Opinions on Maggie Rogers & Sharon Van Etten

Forget about the guitar, bass, and drums. This week, Jim and Greg explore some of the weirder instruments of rock from the theremin to the ocarina to the cowbell. They’ll also review new music from two singer-songwriters: the debut album from Maggie Rogers and the latest from Sharon Van Etten.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.