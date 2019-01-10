6-9am – Mel

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Darlington Pairs get the spotlight today, opening for Delafaye & Brooks Ritter at Odeon Saturday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

12pm – Louisville Music Award Honorees are announced!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

They hail from the Highlands of Scotland and have been known to break a floor or two (literally) with their bold and forward-facing approach to traditional Scottish music. The instrumental band Elephant Sessions are our guests, or really we are theirs, as World Cafe visits Glasgow in the next installation of our Sense of Place series.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Great Duets & Writer Malcolm Gladwell

There’s something about two performers, sometimes from different styles and points of view, coming together and creating a musical moment. This week, Jim and Greg share some of their favorite duets. They’ll also interview author Malcolm Gladwell and journalist Bruce Headlam from the Broken Record podcast.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.