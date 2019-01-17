6-9am – Mel

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Stelth Ulvang appearing with Laura Gibson at Odeon gets the spotlight.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Phosphorescent

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Candi Staton grew up poor in Alabama and used her voice to change her life – touring with a gospel trio as a teen in the 50s, and eventually singing on stage with Elvis Presley. She also survived domestic abuse and turned her pain into songs. Candi performs music from her latest album Unstoppable, in this encore edition of World Café.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Great Starts – Songs With Iconic Beginnings

Sometimes songs make a strong, memorable statement from the very first note. This week, to start off the new year, Jim and Greg share songs with iconic starts.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9pm- Jake Reber, organizer of The Carney Comedy Award Show this Sunday at Zanzabar.

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.