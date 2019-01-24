6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. John Clay is opening for Mercy Bell at Odeon on Sunday, Jan. 27th.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Members Only Show with Walk The Moon who play tonight at Mercury Ballroom!

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Dominic Palermo’s hard rock group Nothing has been called the unluckiest band ever. Palermo sees it differently, having overcome a prison stint, being beaten after a show, and being on a record label founded by disgraced CEO Martin Shkreli. Nothing stops by with a riveting stripped down performance next time on World Café.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Revolver Cover Artist and Bassist Klaus Voormann, The Artist vs. the Art

Jim and Greg sit down with artist and musician Klaus Voormann. Klaus shares his unique vantage point to rock and roll history: he designed the cover artwork for The Beatles’ album, Revolver, lived with George and Ringo and was a session bassist on many iconic albums in the 1970s including Imagine, All Things Must Pass and Plastic Ono Band. Also in the light of the recent R. Kelly docu-series, the hosts revisit their discussion about the artist vs. the art: whether art can be evaluated separately from the artist’s ethics.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.