6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, The Thumps opening for Owoso at Zanzabar this Saturday.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Dave Keuning (of The Killers)

3pm-6pm – Mel Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Out Lines is a collaboration between Scottish musicians Kathryn Joseph, and James Graham. Together, they made a beautiful album based on stories they collected from people who live in a Glasgow neighborhood known for poverty. We visit them in Glasgow to hear how it all came together, on the next World Cafe.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Chicago Soul Band The O‘My’s

Looking for some exciting new music to augment your 2019 playlist? Jim and Greg share some of their latest Buried Treasures: recent under-the-radar records that you need to hear! Plus, Jim and Greg are joined by the Chicago soul band The O‘My’s at the Goose Island Tap Room. The group’s latest album, Tomorrow, pushes its soulful sound into fresh, forward-leaning territory.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.