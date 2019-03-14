6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Athens, GA duo Cicada Rhythm opening for Dead Horses tonight at Zanzabar.

.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Corin Tucker

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

4pm – Cicada Rhythm stop by before their show at Zanzabar tonight.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

More today at the famed Windmill Lane studios as World Cafe is on location in Dublin! Pillow Queens are a completely lady powered, pop-punk band who have been receiving a lot of buzz at home Ireland. The foursome reflect on embracing their Irish accents, being queer in a traditionally religiously conservative country, and play a raucously melodic set live.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Opinions on Chaka Khan & Solange

This week, Jim and Greg unearth some Buried Treasures, musical gems that you may not have heard, but certainly should. Plus, the hosts review the latest releases from soul legend Chaka Khan and singer Solange.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.