6-9am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9am-12pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due as the focus of this feature. Today, it’s Basement opening for Weezer and Pixies at the KFC Yum Center this Friday.

.

12pm –3pm – Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premiers from all of your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Steve Mason of The Beta Band

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

3pm – Interview and performance with The Choir of Man cast playing tonight at The Brown Theater

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6p-8pm – World Café w/Talia Schlanger

Tom Morello changed the shape of rock and roll with his guitar playing in Rage Against the Machine. On the next World Cafe, we listen back to our interview, recorded late last year in which Morello tells stories about his genre-bending project, The Atlas Underground. It features collaborations with Marcus Mumford, Portugal the Man, K. Flay, and others.

8pm-9pm – Sound Opinions

Classic Album Dissection of The Stooges’ Fun House

In a Classic Album Dissection, Jim and Greg examine The Stooges’ Fun House record from 1970. The album brought together garage rock, rhythm and blues and free jazz, setting a template for the punk revolution to come. Stooges guitarist Ron Asheton talks about the album as well as producer Don Gallucci, whose unorthodox studio technique is credited with capturing the singular sound of The Stooges.

9pm-12am – FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

11pm -“Thursday Night Street Party” features brass and street-beat bands from around the world that make ya wanna get up and boogie!

12am – 1am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.