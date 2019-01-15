Tom Morello gave Kyle Meredith a shout to discuss his latest record, The Atlas Underground, and it’s many collaborations with folks like Marcus Mumford, Gary Clark Jr., Portugal the Man, and Steve Aoki. We also gets updates on Prophets of Rage, The Nightwatchmen, and some talk of Audioslave and Rage Against The Machine’s 20th anniversary of The Battle of Los Angeles, as well as a missed opportunity for Dave Grohl to be part of the new album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below!