One of the great songwriters of our time finally returns to Louisville! WFPK is proud to present Alejandro Escovedo at Headliners this Thursday (2/7). We’re getting ready for the show playing songs from his latest album The Crossing as well as from his rich catalog of tunes. Alejandro will also be joining us in the studio Thursday for International Clash Day!

