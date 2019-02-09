Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Béla Fleck has reinvented the image and sound of the banjo through his remarkable performing, recording, and composing career. He has won 16 GRAMMY Awards across Folk, Pop, Jazz, Classical, and World music categories. He has received 30 GRAMMY nominations in more categories than any other instrumentalist.

He’s participated in many different musical ensembles – New Grass Revival, Strength in Numbers, and the Flecktones, to name a few,and collaborated with artists including Abigail Washburn, Chick Corea, Edgar Meyer, and Zakir Hussain. WFPK is proud to present An Evening with Béla Fleck on Sunday February 17, at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy Béla solo!

More information: Official Site Instagram Facebook Twitter