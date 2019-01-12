Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Her life is a rags-to rhinestones story that began January 19, 1946 in the mountains of East Tennessee. From her “Coat Of Many Colors” to her wigs of many styles, Dolly Parton is a larger than life living legend. Tuesday we celebrate the musical legacy of this truly one-of-a-kind singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actress, businesswoman, author and philanthropist.

