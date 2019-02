Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

What could possibly be better than one rockin’ evening with J Roddy Walston and The Business? TWO! That’s Right! WFPK proudly presents them at Headliners this Saturday the 23rd AND Sunday the 24th. Tuesday you’ll hear tunes from their latest album Destroyers Of The Soft Life as well as past favorites each and every hour!

More information: Official Site Instagram Facebook Twitter