WFPK is proud to present Live Dead ’69 at the Mercury ballroom this Friday evening. Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the original WOODSTOCK FESTIVAL! Live Dead ’69 features original Grateful Dead pianist TOM CONSTANTEN, who was part of the 1969 show as well as MARK KARAN, lead guitarist with Bob Weir’s Rat Dog and The Other Ones; SLICK AQUILAR, long time lead guitarist in Jefferson Starship; ROBIN SYLVESTER, bassist with Bob Weir’s Rat Dog; and JOE CHIRCO, drummer with John Kadlecik Band. Together they will perform and elaborate upon Grateful Dead’s Woodstock set.

