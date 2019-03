Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Which are you a fan of? Old Weezer or new Weezer? We like ’em both and we’ll be airing our favorite tunes by them this Tuesday. WFPK is proud to sponsor Weezer this Friday, March 8 at the KFC Yum Center. Can’t knock the Weezer.

More information: Official Site Twitter Facebook Instagram