Tuesday Featured Artist: Bela Fleck who is playing at The Bomhard Theater this Sunday, Feb. 17th!
6-9am: Duke
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.
Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!
2pm – Interview with Franz Ferdinand
3-6pm: Laura Shine
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
Scottish music journalist Nicola Meighan gives World Cafe a tour of Glasgow’s most notable music venues – from where guitar great John Martyn got his start to the spot where David Bowie took a bit of the dressing room home with him – in the final edition of our Sense of Place: Glasgow series.
8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.