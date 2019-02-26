Tuesday Featured Artist: Johnny Cash born on this day in 1932.
6-9am: Duke
9am-Noon: John Timmons
10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight.
Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!
2pm – Interview with Violent Femmes
3-6pm: Laura Shine
3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
By the mid-20th century gospel music was a strong force in America, compelling many sanctified artists to cross over to secular music. We hear the stories of artists who navigated the crossover, including Sister Rosetta Tharpe and Edwin Hawkins, in part 2 of the special series “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning: The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul”.
8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse
Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!
9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples
12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.