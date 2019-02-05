Tuesday Featured Artist: Alejandro Escovedo who’s playing at Headliners this Thursday, Feb. 7th!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Don Antonio appearing with Alejandro Escovedo Thursday at Headliners gets today’s focus.

Noon-3pm: Otis Junior

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Good Morning Bedlam performs tonight at Club Nirvana.

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

We first met Julia Jacklin when we met up with her in Australia for our Sense of Place visit in 2016. Now she’s returning the favor, joining us in the US to share a sneak peak of her forthcoming record, Crushing, which is personal, intimate, and beautiful. Julia performs and talks Crushing, on the next world cafe.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.