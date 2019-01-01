HAPPY NEW YEAR!

–RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (6 – 9am)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!

–LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE NEW YEAR’S SPECIAL (9-11am)

Tune in for the Underground Garage New Years show, where we sum up all the wonderful things that happened this past year; including Steven’s list of the “Coolest movies and books”. We’ll also run down the top 20 “Coolest Songs In the World” this year and then some. Come join us for the world’s only Rock n’ Roll dance party on the radio!

–SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2018 (11am-Noon)

2018 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2017.

–“HANK WILLIAMS, SR. SPECIAL” with Berk Bryant (Noon – 3pm)

New Year’s Day tradition honoring the great Hank Williams, Sr. with rare recordings, interviews, and the expertise of Mr. Berk Bryant on the day Hank died.

–THE WHITE ALBUM LISTENING PARTY (3-6pm)

Beatle fans and musicians gather to re-experience The Beatles’ top-selling album, which came to be known as The White Album.

–WORLD CAFÉ NEW YEARS SPECIAL (6-8pm)

NEEDLE DROP: New Year’s Day

–WOODY’S ROADHOUSE (8-9pm)

Woodrow on the Radio spins the that matter!

–WFPK’s After-Dark with Meg Samples (9pm-12am)

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.