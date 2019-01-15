Tuesday Featured Artist: Dolly Parton turns 73 this week (1/19) and we’re celebrating her music and career today!

6-9am: Mel Fisher

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. New Madrid opens for Liz Cooper & The Stampede Friday at Zanzabar.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

2pm – Interview with Tom Morello

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

From Lulu to Annie Lennox. Gerry Rafferty to Frightened Rabbit. The Proclaimers to KT Tunstall. World Cafe visits the National Museum of Scotland for a wild ride through its exhibit on the history of pop music. We examine Scotland’s role in the birth of indie music, the impact of some of its most famous exports, and we listen to a ton of fun music from Scotland’s rich pop canon.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

9pm – Stu Pollard, producer of the new film, Rust Creek, which was filmed in Louisville and other Kentucky areas and features music of Ben Sollee

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.