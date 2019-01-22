Tuesday Featured Artist: Walk The Moon is playing two nights at The Mercury Ballroom this week! Jan. 23 & 24th!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Bear Hands opening for Walk The Moon this Wed. & Thurs. at Mercury Ballroom!

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with David Gray

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

David Crosby returns to World Cafe. We’ll hear music from his new album, Here If You Listen, and performances of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young classics with The Lighthouse Band. Also Crosby talks about being the subject of a new Cameron Crowe documentary and tells the story of watching Neil Young write the iconic song “Ohio” after the 1970 Kent State shootings.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.