Tuesday Featured Artist: Pink Floyd in honor of Dark Side of The Wall on Feb. 2 at The Brown Theater!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, it’s Hardcastle opening for The Band CAMINO at Zanzabar this Friday, Feb. 1st.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with The Dandy Warhols

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

After the whirlwind success of Oh Pep!’s 2016 debut album the Melbourne-based duo found themselves touring and playing festivals around the world. Olivia and Pepita return to the Café to perform songs from their follow-up album, which showcases the quirky, creative approach they take to their unique blend of pop and folk.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.