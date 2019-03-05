Tuesday Featured Artist: Weezer who is playing at the KFC Yum Center this Friday, March 8!

6-9am: Duke

9am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00am – The Opening Act – the opening band or artist for an upcoming show in our area gets the spotlight. Today, it’s L’ Rain opening for Deerhunter at Headliners on Wednesday.

Noon-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and song premieres from all of your favorite artists!

2pm – Interview with Meat Puppets

3-6pm: Laura Shine

3:30pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

When songwriter Tenille Townes was 19, she and her dad drove 45 hours from their home in the small city of Grande Prairie, Alberta to Nashville so Tenille could follow a dream she’d been chasing since she was 14. Hear Tenille perform music from her debut album, which Nashville correspondent Ann Powers says is one of Music City’s most anticipated releases of 2019.

8-9pm: Woody’s Roadhouse

Woodrow on The Radio is your host for this honkin’, shoutin’, ain’t no poutin’, super charged hour of early R&B, blues and twang!

9pm-12am: WFPK After Dark with Meg Samples

12-1am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.