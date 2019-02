Violent Femmes bassists Brian Ritchie calls up Kyle Meredith for a time traveling trip back to 1989 to discuss the band’s 4th album, titled 3, it’s back-to-basics approach, and fun stories behind the songs and music video for “Nightmares”. We also get an update on their new LP that was just finished and plans to tour it this year.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the “Nightmares” below!