6-9am: Otis Junior

9am-12pm: Mel Fisher

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

2pm – Interview with Jawbox

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

World Cafe shares part 3 of a special series called “Saturday Night and Sunday Morning: The Gospel Roots of Rock and Soul”. We hear about Elvis Presley’s gospel influences, the role gospel music played in the civil rights movement thanks to artists like Mahalia Jackson and Mavis Staples, and how artists like Aretha Franklin and Marvin Gaye bridged the gap between pop and gospel.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.