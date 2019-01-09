6-9am: Mel

9am-12pm: John Timmons

10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era

12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith

Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.

3pm-6pm – Laura Shine

Listen for visits with Amanda Shires and Bendigo Fletcher here for Winter Wednesday tonight!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger

Steve Perry fronted the band Journey during their 80s heyday, singing unforgettable hits like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Open Arms”. After quitting the band in 1987, Steve couldn’t even listen to music for a while. On the next encore edition of World Cafe, Steve Perry explains what brought him back to music after almost 25 years.

8-9pm: Sir Microcosm

Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!

9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples

9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!

12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

1am-5am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.