6-9am: Duke
9am-12pm: John Timmons
10:10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative era
12pm-3pm: Kyle Meredith
Listen for music news and premiers of songs from your favorite artists.
2pm – Interview with Lucy Dacus
3pm-6pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
6-8pm: World Café With Talia Schlanger
It’s our first stop on location at Dublin’s acclaimed Windmill Lane Studios and we meet Loah – she grew up in Ireland playing traditional fiddle music but at the age of 12 her family moved to Gambia and then Sierra Leone, her father’s homeland. She shares how she brings together the two sides of her heritage in her songs and plays an impressive set live.
8-9pm: Sir Microcosm
Listen for the ultimate mix-tape hosted by Dave Givan with frequent guest Jim James!
9pm-12am: FPK’s Afterdark with Meg Samples
9:30pm – Samples samples Samples – an original track, followed by a different song that samples parts of the first to create whole new sounds. Discover where your favorite horn lines, dance breaks, drum grooves in today’s hip=hop and pop originated from!
12am-1am: Night Visions with the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
1am-5am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.