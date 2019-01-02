WFPK Winter Wednesday is back! This free concert series takes place once a month and runs November through January at the Holy Trinity Clifton Campus (formerly the Clifton Center).

Doors open at 6:00 p.m. WFPK members will receive preferred seating. Come early for the pre-concert reception to save yourself a seat, grab some eats from Bearnos Pizza and have a drink before the show! More info is available for directions and everything else you need to enjoy WFPK Winter Wednesday.

WFPK continues our long-time support of Dare to Care Food Bank. Please bring a canned good or other non-perishable item to be collected at the door!

January 9th – Amanda Shires (8:30) w/ Bendigo Fletcher (7:30)

Past shows…

November 7th – Jill Sobule (8:30) w/ Scott T. Smith (7:30)

December 12th – The Watson Twins (8:30) w/ Mark Charles Heidinger (7:30)

ABOUT WINTER WEDNESDAY

WFPK Winter Wednesday is presented by 91.9 WFPK and is first come, first seated and FREE to all. This seasons sponsors include Baileys Irish Cream, Yuengling Traditional Lager and Bearnos Pizza. THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS. THEY KEEP THIS EVENT FREE!

WFPK Winter Wednesday is held at the Holy Trinity Clifton Campus located at 2117 Payne Street Louisville, KY 40206

Doors open at 6:00 pm. Start times are approximate.

For more information, please call 502-814-6500.