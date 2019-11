Here’s your feel-good story for the week! Saturday The Killers played the Riptide Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and 17-year-old local Jayson Verebay was holding a sign asking to join Brandon Flowers and company on stage. Flowers did indeed bring him up to sub for Ronnie Vannucci Jr. on drums on “For Reasons Unknown”, culminating with the band and audience reacting in a way you have to see… (VIDEO BY ROCKCITYXTM)

