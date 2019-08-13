The 5:30 Soundcheck features new songs to be voted on with a thumbs up or thumbs down. We know sometimes it can take several listens before you know whether you love or song or not, but it’s fun to get first impressions too. Plus, we get to introduce you to a song or artist maybe you’ve never heard and it becomes your new favorite!

Today, we featured Noah Kahan’s song “Mess” from his new album Busyhead. Noah is from Vermont and currently touring the world over, gaining fans and momentum in the process. (This version is unedited and contains explicit language)