I became a fan of singer/songwriter Carrie Newcomer in the 1980’s when a friend gave me a cassette of her band Stone Soup. I couldn’t get over the beauty of her music then, and now well into the early 2000’s, I still can’t. The Point of Arrival is her 19th solo album and still maintains her commitment to truth, beauty, and the power of the human spirit. Oh, and great tunes too! I hope you enjoy her music. It’s been a gift to me in these trying times. She travels a lot and sees more unity than division which she talks about in our interview on WFPK.